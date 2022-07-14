UK government, energy regulator mull future ownership of Elexon

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - The British government and energy market regulator Ofgem said they will consult on proposals for the future ownership of Elexon, a firm active in the wholesale electricity market.

Elexon is a wholly-owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO). The firm is active in electricity markets, and carries out the settlement of imbalances between predicted and actual electricity generation and use.

The government said that the future purchase of NGESO to create a future system operator means that the ownership of Elexon needs to be considered.

The government has said that a new, independent future system operator is needed to help transform the country's energy system to meet net zero targets by mid century.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Evans and Nina Chestney

