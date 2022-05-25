UK power generator SSE posts 23% jump in annual profit

An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

May 25 (Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc (SSE.L) reported a 23% jump in annual profit on Wednesday and said it was investing significantly more than it was making in profit to help reduce dependency on imported gas.

The group's adjusted pretax profit came in at 1.16 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with 948.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The results were buoyed by strong performance from thermal power plants after wholesale energy prices soared.

The results come as Britain is reported to be considering a windfall tax on companies that have benefited from high energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to help raise cash to support households facing much higher energy bills.

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak has said no option is off the table if companies are not seen to be re-investing their large profits in British projects and jobs. read more

SSE said it plans to invest up to 24 billion pounds in British energy infrastructure this decade including in new wind and hydro electric power projects.

“We are investing far more than we are making in profit to deliver clean homegrown energy that will bolster security, cut emissions and make energy more affordable over the long term,” CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7983 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely

