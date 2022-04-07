UK publishes energy strategy document

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain published its latest energy strategy document on Thursday, setting out plans to expand nuclear and offshore wind power and increase its independence of supply.

"For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one," Johnson said in a foreword to the document which was published on the government website.

"We’ve got the ambition, we’ve got the vision – and, with this plan, we’re going to bring clean, affordable, secure power to the people for generations to come."

Reporting by William James

