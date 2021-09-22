UK regulator struggles in the dark during power shortage discussion

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The boss of Britain's energy regulator was plunged into darkness on Wednesday when his lights went out during a parliamentary hearing examining the security of the country's energy supply and the dangers of a power shortage.

Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley was appearing virtually before a committee of lawmakers to discuss spiking gas prices that have forced some energy suppliers out of business.

Shortly after assuring lawmakers that there were plans in place to prevent disruption to customers' supplies, Brearley had to interrupt the session and trigger a sensor that had automatically switched the lights off in his meeting room.

While one attendee at the meeting quipped about security of supply issues, Brearley was quick to explain: "It's movement-sensitive lights to save energy ... just to reassure the committee."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.