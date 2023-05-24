UK set to win battle to host Tata electric car battery plant - BBC















LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain is set to host a multi-billion-pound electric car battery plant from Indian company Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), the BBC reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

The boss of Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata is expected to fly to London next week to finalise the deal, the BBC report added.

The decision by the Indian bluechip company would give a boost to the British car industry coming days after major automakers including Vauxhall owner Stellantis and Ford warned that looming post-Brexit trade rules risked making it unviable.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M











