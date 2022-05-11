Ukraine meeting its fuel needs, will build up supplies to prevent future shortfall

Fuel pumps wrapped with polythene are seen at a closed petrol station, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine is importing enough fuel and petrol to meet its needs during the war with Russia, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday.

Rostyslav Shurma also told a televised briefing that Ukraine would build up its fuel reserves to prevent any shortfall in the coming months.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

