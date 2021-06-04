Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Ukraine must show good will if it wants Russian gas transit, Putin says

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Ukraine must show a good will if its wants Russian gas transit to Europe and related fees to remain, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a forum on Friday, as Moscow has nearly completed its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine has fallen over the last couple of years after a couple of gas rows and a political stand-off. Instead, Russia is building Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 7:38 AM UTCOil traders ramp up Asian jet fuel exports to U.S., Europe

Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.

EnergyMalaysia's Hibiscus Petroleum buys Repsol assets, enters Vietnam market
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Private equity bet on troubled Caribbean refinery blows up on retirement funds
EnergyAnalysis: Venezuelan oil, masked as Malaysian, rushes into China before fuel tax
EnergyColumn: U.S. shale restraint pushes oil prices to multi-year high: Kemp