Ukraine must show good will if it wants Russian gas transit, Putin says
Ukraine must show a good will if its wants Russian gas transit to Europe and related fees to remain, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a forum on Friday, as Moscow has nearly completed its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.
Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine has fallen over the last couple of years after a couple of gas rows and a political stand-off. Instead, Russia is building Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine.
