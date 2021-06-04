Ukraine must show good will if it wants Russian gas transit, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Ukraine must show a good will if its wants Russian gas transit to Europe and related fees to remain, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a forum on Friday, as Moscow has nearly completed its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine has fallen over the last couple of years after a couple of gas rows and a political stand-off. Instead, Russia is building Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine.

