Ukraine plans tariff hike on Russian oil, Kommersant reports

Companies Transneft' PAO Follow















MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to raise the tariffs on Russian oil that crosses its territory to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline, Kommersant daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The report said Ukraine wants a gradual increase in the tariff to 21 euros ($23.11) per tonne of oil transported from Aug. 1, up from the current rate of 13.60 euros.

The Argus pricing agency and market sources said the rate could rise by 25% initially to 17 euros per tonne from June 1 and by another 23.5% to 21 euros from Aug. 1, Kommersant reported.

Ukrainian oil pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta and the Russian Energy Ministry did not reply immediately to emailed requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.