Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Ukraine prepared to take action against Gazprom over central Asian gas - FT

1 minute read

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Ukraine is prepared to take legal action against Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to unblock natural gas supplies from central Asia, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Gazprom controls the flow of gas through its pipelines into Ukraine from central Asia.

It has blocked these flows for 15 years and if it does not approve them, the head of Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz Ukraine said he is ready to appeal to the European Union's competition authorities and take the Russian energy giant to international arbitration, according to the newspaper.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:24 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Energy majors bid for Qatar LNG project despite lower returns

Six top western energy firms are vying to partner in the vast expansion of Qatar's liquefied natural gas output, industry sources said, helping the Gulf state cement its position as the leading LNG producer while several large projects around the world recently stalled.

EnergyG7 agrees to end new gov’t support for coal power by end of 2021
EnergyOil holds near multi-year highs amid demand recovery
EnergyUkraine prepared to take action against Gazprom over central Asian gas - FT
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say