Ukraine says Gazprom suspends use of its transit system for Hungary supplies

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Friday Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had suspended its gas transit through Ukraine for supplies to Hungary, days after signing a long-term pact to supply Hungary.

Ukraine is now unable to import gas from Hungary, the head of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System operator, Sergiy Makogon, said.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The monopolisation of gas routes by Gazprom, which we are now observing, raises the question of the fundamental principles of the functioning of the EU (European Union) gas markets - competition and transparency," Makogon said.

"The strengthening of the dominant position of one player and their use of leverage for obviously political purposes against the backdrop of a shocking rise in gas prices in Europe must be stopped."

Ukraine opposed a new gas deal between Hungary and Gazprom this week. It called it a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision" and asked the European Commission, the EU executive, to assess whether it respected European energy law.

Ukraine, at loggerheads with Russia since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, says Moscow is trying to use energy as a political weapon in a way that threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

It is lobbying for the West to prevent Russia's new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine, from becoming operational.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday dismissed Ukraine's criticism of the gas supply agreement, saying he could not take Kyiv's viewpoint into account.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage

