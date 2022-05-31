Ukraine says it seized Ukrainian assets of Russia's Tatneft

May 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday it had seized assets in Ukraine belonging to companies founded by Russia's Tatneft oil company.

"So far, 115 real estate objects have been seized: oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots and 118 fuel trucks and cars," the Bureau said in an online statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

