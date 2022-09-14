Ukraine seals gas supply deal with US for winter - Interfax quotes PM

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reached an agreement with the United States on the supply of 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023, Interfax news agency quoted the prime minister as saying on Wednesday.

"We now see a successful passage of the winter season. We see sufficient reserves," Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying, adding that Ukraine's winter gas reserves were estimated at 15 bcm following the deal with the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.