Ukraine still has 30% power deficit after Russian attacks - PM
KYIV, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine still has a 30% deficit of electricity, six days after the last big wave of Russian missile strikes on its power grid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.
He reiterated at a government meeting that Ukraine had enough natural gas in storage to get through winter.
Reporting by Pavel POlityuk, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
