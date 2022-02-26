Ukraine tells power stations to switch to gas to preserve coal, DTEK CEO says

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has instructed power stations to switch over to natural gas to preserve strategic coal reserves, the CEO of DTEK said on Saturday.

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said the country has 15-20 days left of coal reserves, or 730,000 tonnes. DTEK is the Ukraine’s largest private power producer.

