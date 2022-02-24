Ukraine's energy infrastructure has not been damaged, Naftogas says

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas said on Thursday that the country's energy infrastructure has not been the subject of systemic shelling and the "situation is under control" following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

It also said that all facilities of Ukrtransnafta, in charge of oil pipelines, and Ukrtransgaz, which oversees natural gas storage and upgrades of key gas pipelines, are operating normally.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

