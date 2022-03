Ukraine's gas reserves at 9.5 billion cubic metres, production continues, prime minister says

March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all facilities except at plants in areas where fighting is taking place, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Saturday.

Imports continue from Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, Shmygal said in a video address.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.