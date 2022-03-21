1 minute read
Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it has full control of the system
LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-run gas transmission system operator said on Monday said it had full control of the network.
"The company retains operational and technological control," it said in a statement.
Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.