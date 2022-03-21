Skip to main content
Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it has full control of the system

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-run gas transmission system operator said on Monday said it had full control of the network.

"The company retains operational and technological control," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

