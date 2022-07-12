Ukraine's Naftogaz asks bondholders for two-year debt freeze

The logo of the Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz has asked its international creditors to defer payments on its debt for two years.

Naftogaz has a $335 million bond maturing on July 19 on which it is also due to pay a final interest payment, plus a separate coupon payment on its 2024 bond due the same day.

"The Issuer, at the request of the Borrower, has launched this Consent Solicitation in order to seek approval from Noteholders to facilitate preservation of available cash... to support Ukraine's strategic priorities," Naftogaz's gas financing arm Kondor Finance said in a statement published late on Monday.

The plan, which bondholders have until July 21 to vote on, would freeze all of the company's main international bond payments until July 2024. In addition to the one due next week it also has a bond maturing in 2024 and another in 2026.

The plan will also raise expectations that the government itself may look to do something similar ahead of a near $1 billion sovereign bond payment due in September, although it has so far said it intends to make the payment.

Ukrainian Railways confirmed on Tuesday that it had made $36 million in interest coupon payments on two of its bonds due in 2024 and 2026.

Reporting by Marc Jones, additional writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jason Neely

