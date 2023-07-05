Ukraine's Naftogaz launches 11 new gas wells so far in 2023

Companies NAK Naftohaz Ukrainy PAT Follow

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz, which is trying to cover the country's needs with domestic production, has launched eleven gas wells so far this year, the company said on Monday.

Ukraine, which has not imported natural gas directly from Russia since 2015, buys gas from the European Union and says it is focusing on domestic production.

"In the first half of 2023, our company has already commissioned 11 high-performance wells with production of more than 100,000 cubic metres per day each. Four of them produce more than 300,000 cubic metres per day," the company said.

Naftogaz has not disclosed the location of the well, but most of Ukraine's gas fields are in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, which have been under frequent missile fire since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Naftogaz is Ukraine's largest gas producer, with output of 12.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022.

It has said Ukraine plans to increase its natural gas output by more than 5% in 2023 to 19 bcm despite the Russian invasion.

