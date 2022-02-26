Ukraine's Naftogaz shuts Shebelinsky oil refinery due to risk from hostilities

The logo of the Ukrainian national joint stock company NaftoGaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said on Saturday it had evacuated all staff from its Shebelinsky oil refinery located in the eastern Kharkiv region and suspended operations at the plant due to risk from hostilities.

The Kharkiv region bordering Russia became one of the hottest areas of fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Underground gas storage facilities are working normally, Naftogaz said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Mark Potter

