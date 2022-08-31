1 minute read
Ukraine's Naftogaz wins approval to freeze debt payments on 2024 notes
LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz on Wednesday said it has won approval to push back its debt payments for two years on its 2024 bonds, but the company failed to get bondholders' approval for its 2026 notes.
Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Akriti Sharma Editing by David Goodman
