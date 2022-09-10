UK's Centrica plans to cap profits to cut energy bills -newspaper

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Electricity pylons are seen in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L) is planning to voluntarily cap profits in an effort to cut household bills, the Guardian newspaper reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Officer Chris O'Shea.

O'Shea said he is keen for Centrica to become the "first company" to sign up to new, renegotiated contracts with the government on its electricity generation, the newspaper reported. (https://bit.ly/3Qyf3yh)

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

