UK's Centrica sees higher first-half profit in retail unit
June 13 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica Plc (CNA.L) on Tuesday forecast its first-half adjusted operating profit in its retail unit to be "significantly higher than in previous years", citing a positive impact from allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap.
The company also expects its full-year group adjusted earnings per share to come near the top-end of the 16.5 pence- 24.7 pence range.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
