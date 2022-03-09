UK's Cuadrilla still plans to plug shale gas wells as mandated

A worker is seen on the Cuadrilla drilling site in Balcombe, southern England August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gareth Fuller/Pool

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - UK energy firm Cuadrilla Resources said it had not been told about any U-turn by the British government on fracking for shale gas, and it was continuing with its very advanced plan to plug the country's only two viable shale gas wells.

A report in the Daily Telegraph said ministers were considering handing the wells to the British Geological Survey rather than sealing them.

Cuadrilla Resources Chief Executive Francis Egan said: "We note with interest the reports that the Prime Minister wants ministers to step in to stop the UK's only two viable shale gas wells being filled with concrete in the middle of an energy crisis."

"We remain open to any other proposals or ideas the Government may have, but as things stand nothing has changed."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.