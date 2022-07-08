1 minute read
UK's energy regulator proposes reforms to cut reliance on gas imports
July 8 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem on Friday proposed reforms to wholesale electricity markets to accelerate the transition to net zero energy supply, as it looks to cut UK's reliance on gas imports amid record and volatile gas prices.
Ofgem said the potential reforms could help customers save billions of pounds.
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
