UK's National Grid issues start-up notices for 2 coal plants amid cold snap















Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid (NG.L) on Monday issued start-up instructions for two coal plants that had been on standby in case of a power crunch over the winter, at a time when a cold snap grips the country.

The grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal plants — Drax 5 and 6, the notices on Elexon's remit website said. Elexon is a wholly owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).

In August, it had signed contracts with Drax Group (DRX.L) and EDF (EDF.PA) to extend life of four coal-fired power units, adding the contracts are intended to be used when all commercial options have been exhausted within the balancing mechanism.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday issued a "cold weather alert" due to freezing conditions, with the Met Office warning of cold weather to persist until Dec. 16.

Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.