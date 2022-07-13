1 minute read
UK's Ofgem asks energy suppliers to review customer direct debits
July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it has asked a number of energy suppliers to take urgent action after a review found a range of shortcomings in the way they charge customers direct debits.
Ofgem also expects suppliers to adjust any miscalculations, including making repayments if needed, and consider whether a goodwill payment is warranted, it said in a statement.
