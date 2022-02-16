UK's Ofgem to introduce short-term measures to stabilise energy market

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem will introduce two short-term measures to help to stabilise the UK energy market, it said on Wednesday, after soaring prices have forced dozens of suppliers to quit the market.

Ofgem said the measures should help to protect consumers who face a further jump in energy prices from April after the regulator raised its cap on the most widely used energy tariffs by 54% after record global gas prices last year.

Over the past year about 30 British energy suppliers have left the market, with 26 going bankrupt since August 2021.

Under Ofgem's short-term measures, energy suppliers will have to offer existing customers the same energy tariff deals as new customers.

Ofgem said it will monitor how effective this measure is before considering whether it becomes a long-term solution.

Energy suppliers will also have to pay a charge to a previous supplier when they acquire a new customer, which will be triggered only if wholesale energy prices fall considerably below the price cap.

"Alongside tougher financial regulation, this will make sure that energy companies do not take disproportionate financial risks and suppliers who have done the right thing by purchasing energy in advance for their customers aren’t penalised," an Ofgem spokesperson said.

The measures will also protect the ability of switching consumers to benefit from cheaper tariffs when prices fall, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman

