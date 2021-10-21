Skip to main content

Energy

UK's Shell Energy to take on customers of failed supplies GOTO Energy

1 minute read

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it has appointed Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) power retail business Shell Energy to take on customers Goto Energy Ltd.

GOTO Energy Ltd, which supplied some 22,000 domestic customers, ceased trading on Monday, becoming the 12th UK energy firm to fail since the beginning of September. read more

Shell Energy also took on more than 500,000 customers of four other failed suppliers in recent weeks. [nL1N2RF0NA) read more

Many British energy suppliers have struggled with soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices while the amount they are able to charge customers is limited by Ofgem's price cap.

Ofgem said that, for existing GOTO Energy customers, energy supplies would continue as normal after they were switched over to Shell on Oct. 21.

"Your energy supply will not be interrupted. Shell will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to," said Neil Lawrence, Ofgem's director of retail.

Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 11:00 AM UTC

Valero kicks off U.S. refiners' third-quarter earnings with profit

Valero Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss, as a strong rebound in gasoline demand helped the refiner tide over pressure from soaring crude costs.

Energy
Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back
Energy
EXCLUSIVE Israel considering new pipeline to boost gas exports to Egypt
Energy
BP calls for investment in long-term energy deals, storage to meet future demand
Energy
EU leaders to lock horns over response to energy price spike