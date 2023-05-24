UK's SSE posts 89% jump in annual profit
May 24 (Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE Plc (SSE.L) on Wednesday reported a near 89% rise in annual profit, buoyed by performance in its renewables business.
The company posted adjusted pre-tax profit of 2.18 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) for the year ended March 31, up from 1.16 billion pounds reported a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7923 pounds)
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.