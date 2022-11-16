UK's SSE posts higher half-year profit on high prices, thermal power output















Nov 16 (Reuters) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), a British renewable power generator and network operator, posted a higher half-year profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong performances from its thermal power plants amid high energy prices.

The group, however, said its renewable output for the six-month period ended Sept. 30 was impacted by unfavourable weather.

A surge in gas prices in the UK due to the conflict in Ukraine have driven up electricity costs and piled pressure on consumer budgets, with Britain reportedly planning to extend windfall taxes to cover electricity generators.

SSE continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for the full year to be least 120 pence.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the half year was 559.4 million pounds ($664.74 million), up from 174.2 million last year.

($1 = 0.8415 pounds)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips











