U.N. envoy to Libya says oil blockade should be lifted -tweet

March 7 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation should lift the force majeure it imposed on El Feel and Sharara oilfields on Sunday after pipeline valves were shut down, United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said in a tweet on Monday.

"Blocking oil production deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue," she added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely

