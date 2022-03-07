Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

U.N. envoy to Libya says oil blockade should be lifted -tweet

1 minute read
1/2

A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 7 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation should lift the force majeure it imposed on El Feel and Sharara oilfields on Sunday after pipeline valves were shut down, United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said in a tweet on Monday.

"Blocking oil production deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue," she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters