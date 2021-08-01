Union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile rejects contract deal, strike risk rises

Sheets of copper cathode are pictured at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - The union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's (BHP.AX) Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it had voted to reject the company's final labor contract offer, bringing its members one step closer to a strike.

The company and the powerful 2,300-member union can still opt for a period of government-mediated negotiation in a last-ditch effort to stave off a walk-out.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Edmund Klamann

