Wintershall Dea reports Q3 income jump, seeks looser ties with Russia

Markets · October 25, 2022 · 7:19 AM UTC

Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) said on Tuesday that its most closely watched measure of earnings more than doubled in the third quarter of 2022 and that it would seek to strengthen business in locations outside Russia.