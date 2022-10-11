Unions call for strike at TotalEnergie's Donges refinery from Wednesday - report















PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A representative of France's CGT Union said on Tuesday that workers at TotalEnergie's (TTEF.PA) Donges refinery in western France would go on strike on Wednesday.

"Donges will be on strike tomorrow," he said, confirming a report by French newspaper Ouest France.

The French government on Tuesday ordered staff at Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) depots back to work as it battles to secure petrol supplies following weeks-long strikes in the industry, putting it on collision course with the hardline CGT union.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel











