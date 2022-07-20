Uniper to be allowed to pass some costs on to consumers under rescue deal - sources

The Uniper logo is seen in front of the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) will be allowed to pass on some energy costs to customers as part of a rescue package being discussed with the German government, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Berlin was leaning towards taking an equity stake of 15%-30% as part of a bail-out of the stricken utility, which is bleeding cash in the wake of reduced gas deliveries from Russia. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Thomas Escritt

