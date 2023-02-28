Uniper CEO Maubach steps down shortly after nationalisation

Companies Uniper SE Follow

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Klaus-Dieter Maubach has stepped down as chief executive of Uniper (UN01.DE), around two months after the German utility was nationalised as a result of Russian gas cuts from former main supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the company said on Tuesday.

The resignation of Maubach, who took over as Uniper's CEO less than two years ago, was announced last month but it was left unclear when he would step down.

Uniper said Maubach had resigned at the end of February and that the supervisory board was at an advanced stage to appoint a successor, which it added could take place "very soon".

Until a new CEO has been appointed, Jutta Doenges and Holger Kreetz, who will join Uniper's management board as finance chief and chief operating officer respectively on March 1, will take over Maubach's duties on an interim basis.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams











