Uniper CEO: Nord Stream can be fixed, but unclear if Germany wants Russian gas

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The damaged Nord Stream pipelines can be fixed in around six months to a year, the boss of bailed out German gas trader Uniper said on Tuesday, adding that it still remained unclear whether Germany wants the supply relationship to continue.

"The first question that needs answering: what's the political will on a European level and in Berlin to bring Russian gas to Germany?" outgoing Uniper (UN01.DE) CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told the annual Handelsblatt Energy summit.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Matthias Williams











