DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) is aiming to return to profit in 2025, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said on Wednesday.

He added that if Uniper cannot sell its Russian business unit Unipro, it will remain a shareholder.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More











