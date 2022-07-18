1 minute read
Uniper: In contact with banks, German govt, with eye on financial stabilisation
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Embattled German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said it is in close contact with its banks and the German government with the goal of ensuring the company's financial stabilisation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.