Uniper: In contact with banks, German govt, with eye on financial stabilisation

The Uniper logo is seen in front of the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Embattled German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said it is in close contact with its banks and the German government with the goal of ensuring the company's financial stabilisation.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

