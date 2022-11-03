Uniper details 2023, 2024 German and Nordic power hedging















FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) has sold large volumes of its future hydropower output, the company said in a presentation for a call with analysts on Thursday, when it released third quarter results showing a 40 billion euros ($39.26 billion) net loss.

Hedging rates of forward production volumes, where made available, are tracked as an indication of a utility's physical asset position, to assess future volumes tied up with counterparties, and the value of forward production.

Uniper sold 95% of its German hydropower output for 2023 at an average price of 20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and 90% of the output for 2024 at an average of 28 euros/MWh, it said.

By comparison, the German wholesale benchmark price for round-the-clock power from all generation sources in 2023 closed at 368 euros on Wednesday, and 2024 at 253.5 euros , Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The price discrepancy comes from far pricier fuel elements in the overall wholesale level that includes gas-generated power where the feedstock was at sky-high levels whereas hydropower hinges mostly on weather patterns.

Uniper, which is majority owned by Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), had made a 57 euros average loss for 85% of German 2022 output as of the end of September.

Uniper also operates coal, gas-fired, nuclear, wind and solar power generation plants across Europe.

Regarding Nordic region prices, Uniper said it sold 55% of Nordic nuclear and hydropower for 2023 and 20% of 2024 Nordic output in these product categories at averages of 30 euros/MWh and 29 euros respectively, having achieved 12 euros for 85% of Nordic region 2022 output as of end-Sept.

($1 = 1.0188 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tomasz Janowski











