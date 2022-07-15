Germany says talks with Finland did little to clarify Uniper's future

General view of Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - A Finnish government minister's visit to Berlin on Thursday did little to clarify the future of embattled German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's economy ministry said on Friday.

"There is no real time frame," a spokesperson for the ministry said, giving no details on the talks between the German government and Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen.

Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, is subject to urgent consultations between the Berlin and Helsinki governments after it asked Berlin for a bailout to tackle financial problems caused by the scarcity of gas and sky-rocketing prices.

State-dominated Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) holds a 78% stake. read more

Earlier on Friday, Focus magazine said Uniper has been drawing down its underground gas reserves this week to fulfil parts of its delivery obligations as Russian shipments dropped to zero on the Nord Stream 1 link.

"Since the beginning of the week, we have been taking gas from the capacities we use ourselves," the German publication quoted a spokesperson as saying.

Uniper spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Nord Stream 1 began 10-days of maintenance on Monday. read more

On Thursday, the build-up of German overall gas reserves for winter reversed into a small day-on-day fall for the first time. The energy network regulator reported Germany's total storage capacity was 64.5% full, down 0.1 percentage point. read more

Ukraine and its allies have accused Russia of limiting the flow of energy to Europe deliberately in revenge for sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

Russia says it is a reliable supplier that honours its contacts.

Uniper has storage facilities at Etzel, Epe, Bierwang and Breitbrunn, among other places.

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Andreas Rinke, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Kirsten Donovan

