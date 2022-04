Uniper expects $3.2 bln Q1 loss on Nord Stream 2, Unipro impairments

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) on Tuesday said it expected a net loss of around 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in the first quarter, citing impairment charges related to its Nord Stream 2 funding involvement and Russian unit Unipro (UPRO.MM).

The company still confirmed its 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted net income.

($1 = 0.9399 euro)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.