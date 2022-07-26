Uniper: gas deliveries from Russia at a third of nominated volumes

The Uniper logo is seen in front of the utility's firm headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Tuesday said Russia delivered a third of contractually agreed gas volumes, a spokesperson for the company said, adding the firm was currently not drawing from its storage facilities.

Uniper has been hit by falling supplies from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) because it has to buy from alternative sources at much higher prices. It received a 15 billion euro ($15.2 billion) bailout last week.

($1 = 0.9871 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More

