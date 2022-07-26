Uniper: gas deliveries from Russia at a third of nominated volumes
FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE), Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Tuesday said Russia delivered a third of contractually agreed gas volumes, a spokesperson for the company said, adding the firm was currently not drawing from its storage facilities.
Uniper has been hit by falling supplies from Gazprom (GAZP.MM) because it has to buy from alternative sources at much higher prices. It received a 15 billion euro ($15.2 billion) bailout last week.
