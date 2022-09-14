Uniper: Germany could take majority stake

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The German government could end up taking a majority in ailing gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE), the company said on Wednesday, pointing to losses that have grown since an initial rescue deal was agreed in July.

So far, Germany had planned to take a 30% stake in Uniper, but the company said discussions, which also include Finnish parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE), now also included a "straight equity increase that would result in a significant majority participation".

Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach had in July flagged the possibility that the German government could theoretically end up holding more than 50% of the company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.