Uniper: How long 2 bln euro credit facility will last depends on market
BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Embattled German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said that how long a 2 billion euro ($2.02 billion) credit facility it drew down earlier Monday would depend on how the market develops. read more
($1 = 0.9879 euros)
Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More
