Uniper: no longer receiving Russian gas

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) is no longer receiving Russian gas, the company said on Monday.

Uniper, majority-owned by Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), added that it would draw down as needed tranches of recently requested credit lines from German state lender KfW (KFW.UL), which it said have been agreed and signed. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

