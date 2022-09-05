1 minute read
Uniper: no longer receiving Russian gas
BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) is no longer receiving Russian gas, the company said on Monday.
Uniper, majority-owned by Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), added that it would draw down as needed tranches of recently requested credit lines from German state lender KfW (KFW.UL), which it said have been agreed and signed. read more
