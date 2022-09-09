Uniper not currently planning savings measures or job cuts - Wirtschaftswoche

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German utility group Uniper (UN01.DE) is not currently planning any savings measures or job cuts, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Friday, citing a company spokesperson.

An early casualty of Europe's gas crisis, Uniper was bailed out by the German government in July and last month requested additional financing to cope with Russian gas supply cuts and soaring energy prices. read more

Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More

