Uniper not currently planning savings measures or job cuts - Wirtschaftswoche
- Companies
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German utility group Uniper (UN01.DE) is not currently planning any savings measures or job cuts, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Friday, citing a company spokesperson.
An early casualty of Europe's gas crisis, Uniper was bailed out by the German government in July and last month requested additional financing to cope with Russian gas supply cuts and soaring energy prices. read more
