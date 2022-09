Uniper: parties discussing Germany taking significant majority stake

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Uniper logo is displayed in this illustration taken September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) said that all parties involved in stabilization measure discussions are also looking into a possible capital increase that would lead to the German government taking a significant majority stake in the ailing gas importer, said a spokesperson for the company on Tuesday.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

