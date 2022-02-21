Uniper to pay significantly lower dividend to preserve liquidity

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) on Monday said it would propose a significant reduction in the dividend it plans to pay out for 2021 compared with a year earlier, citing "a stronger focus on liquidity and investment capacity" as a result of energy market volatility.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 7 euro cents (8 dollar cents) per share for 2021, down from 1.37 euros per share it paid for 2020.

Uniper said its parent, Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), supported the move.

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

